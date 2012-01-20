FRANKFURT Jan 20 BASF SE said
it has signed a contract to sell its 50 percent stake in its
PEC-Rhin joint venture, which makes ammonium nitrate, to partner
Total as part of the planned divestment of its
fertiliser business.
It said on Friday the sale of its fertiliser activities in
Antwerp, Belgium to EuroChem, announced in September, was
ongoing as planned.
It said it expects the two transactions have a total value
of about 700 million euros ($902.5 million).
BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales,
announced plans last year to divest "major parts" of its
nitrogen fertiliser business, which is under pressure from
low-cost producers in the Middle East.
BASF said it plans to complete the transactions by the end
of March.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)