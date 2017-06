FRANKFURT Jan 30 BASF SE said the value of its pipeline for crop protection products has grown to 2.8 billion euros ($3.68 billion) from 2.4 billion thanks to fungicide F-500, which is expected to exceed peak sales of 1 billion euros eventually.

F-500 controls all classes of fungi in many crops including cereals, grapes, fruits and vegetables.

BASF also started selling its new fungicide Xemium, which it said is on track to reach estimated peak sales of more than 200 million euros, at the end of last year.

($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)