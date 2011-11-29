* Previous 2020 sales target was 90 billion euros

* Wants 2020 EBITDA of 23 bln euros, vs 11.1 bln in 2010

* Shares up 1.6 percent (Adds background, detail, shares)

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Nov 29 German chemicals company BASF raised its 2020 sales target a quarter to 115 billion euros ($154 billion), banking on population growth in emerging markets to drive demand.

BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, said on Tuesday it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 23 billion euros by 2020, helped by cost-cutting and growing sales in emerging markets.

On the way to that target it aims to have 2015 EBITDA of 15 billion euros, up from 11.1 billion last year. Its prior 2020 sales target was 90 billion euros.

In the long term, emerging markets should account for 45 percent of sales at its core chemicals and plastics business, excluding its oil and gas unit, up from about a third last year.

"We already have leading positions and fast growing businesses in emerging markets, and this is something we will build on," chief executive Kurt Bock said.

BASF shares were up 1.6 percent at 0934 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent higher European chemicals sector.

The group said it expected the chemical industry's annual production volume to rise an average 4 percent and that BASF would grow 2 percentage points faster than this. ($1 = 0.7490 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; writing by Victoria Bryan)