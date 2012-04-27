* Q1 adjusted EBIT 2.53 bln euros, vs forecast 2.32 bln
* Profit at Oil & Gas beats view, rest of business
disappoints
* Sees earnings decline in H1, growth in H2 and year
* Finance chief says prices must rise
* Shares down 1.8 percent
(Adds CFO comment, details on prices, oil&gas unit)
MANNHEIM, Germany, April 27 BASF
reported growing profit from its oil and gas unit as production
ramped up in Libya, helping to offset the lower volumes and high
raw material prices that weighed on its legacy chemicals and
plastics businesses.
The world's largest chemicals maker by sales said
first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) adjusted
for one-off items declined less than expected, easing 7.3
percent to 2.53 billion euros ($3.35 billion) compared with a
consensus forecast of 2.32 billion.
BASF, whose products range from catalytic converters and car
coatings to insulation foams, said on Friday it still saw sales
and operating earnings rising this year as growth would kick in
during the second half of the year following year-on-year
declines in the first half.
Quarterly adjusted EBIT from oil and gas trading of 1.16
billion euros beat estimates by almost half, but lower sales
volumes of engineering plastics in the key Asia-Pacific region
and higher raw material prices weighed on its chemicals and
plastics units.
While oil above $100 per barrel and uncertainty about the
global economy is a toxic mix for most chemical makers, BASF's
self-styled "natural hedging" in the form of its fossil fuel
business provides a counterbalance.
But oil is also the basic feedstock for almost all chemicals
and plastics.
In the first quarter, crude oil traded about 10
percent higher on average than a year earlier, while BASF
chemicals and plastics price mark-ups were only 5 percent on
average.
"We absolutely have to go for further price increases,"
finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel said during a conference call.
BASF shares were down 1.4 percent at 64.08 euros by 0931 GMT
compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the European blue-chip index
.
BASF's comments come after quarterly sales at Dow Chemical
, the largest U.S. chemicals maker, came in below
forecasts.
Dutch group AkzoNobel, the world's largest paints
maker, said economic uncertainty, even in some emerging markets,
as well as high raw materials prices posed challenges this
year.
Agricultural pesticides have proved a rare bright spot for
the industry, due to unusually favourable weather for farming,
supporting not only BASF but also crop chemical peers Dow,
DuPont and German group Bayer.
($1 = 0.7559 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)