* Q1 adj EBIT 2.53 bln eur, above 2.32 bln poll avg

* Profit at Oil&Gas beats view, rest of business disappoints

* Still sees earnings decline in H1, growth in H2 and FY

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 27 Chemicals giant BASF r eceived a shot in the arm from its oil and gas unit, al leviating a margin squeeze at its core plastics and chemicals businesses in the fir st quarter.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax adjusted for one-off items slid 7.3 percent to 2.53 billion euros ($3.35 billion), surpassing the 2.32 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

While operating earnings from oil and gas trading of 1.16 billion euros exceeded estimates by almost half, lower sales volumes of engineering plastics in the key Asia-Pacific region and higher raw material prices weighed on its chemicals and plastics units.

The group, whose products range from catalytic converters and car coatings to insulation foams, said it still expected sales and operating earnings to rise this year.

BASF reiterated that while results would remain below the year-earlier figures in the first half, growth would kick in during the second half. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)