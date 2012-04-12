FRANKFURT, April 12 The world's largest chemical company BASF will ask shareholders to approve the purchase of up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares by 2017, it said in the agenda for the April 27 annual general meeting.

At the height of the financial crisis in 2009, BASF had suspended its long-term share buyback programme, which it had renewed every year at its AGM.

It previously indicated that it would revive the programme this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)