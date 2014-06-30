BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce Q1 gross rental income rises to 10.3 million euros
* Q1 gross rental income EUR 10.3 million ($11.05 million)versus EUR 9.9 million year ago
FRANKFURT, June 30 Petrochemicals group Ineos agreed to buy BASF's 50 percent stake in Styrolution for 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to take full control of the maker of styrenic plastics, BASF said on Monday.
As part of a joint-venture agreement struck in October 2011, Ineos had the right to buy BASF's 50 percent in Styrolution, a maker of plastics used in car front grills, food packaging and Playmobil toys, from February this year onwards.
Styrolution will continue to operate as an independent company until the completion of the deal, which is expected in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing