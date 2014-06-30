FRANKFURT, June 30 Petrochemicals group Ineos agreed to buy BASF's 50 percent stake in Styrolution for 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to take full control of the maker of styrenic plastics, BASF said on Monday.

As part of a joint-venture agreement struck in October 2011, Ineos had the right to buy BASF's 50 percent in Styrolution, a maker of plastics used in car front grills, food packaging and Playmobil toys, from February this year onwards.

Styrolution will continue to operate as an independent company until the completion of the deal, which is expected in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)