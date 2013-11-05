FRANKFURT Nov 5 German chemicals group BASF
said it launched a legal challenge against the
European Commission's ban of BASF's insecticide fipronil,
imposed in July on concern its use as seed treatment is linked
to declining bee populations.
BASF has filed legal action with the General Court of the
European Union because "valid scientific studies and evidence
were not properly taken into account," BASF said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The European Union in July added fipronil to its blacklist
of substances suspected of playing a role in declining bee
populations.
The ban follows similar EU curbs imposed in April on three
of the world's most widely-used pesticides, known as
neonicotinoids, and reflects growing concern in Europe over a
recent plunge in the population of honeybees critical to crop
pollination and production.
