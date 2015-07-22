FRANKFURT, July 22 Germany's BASF the world's largest chemicals group by sales, will set up separate legal entities for the pigments business to deal with "challenges" in the industry, it said on Wednesday.

The move affects pigments businesses serving industries such as paints, coatings, printing and plastics with sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in 2014 and 2,500 staff.

"By creating an organisation fully dedicated to pigments, we will adapt better to the challenges in the pigments industry," said Alexander Haunschild, who will head BASF's the new global business unit that will comprise the pigments activities.

($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)