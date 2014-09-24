FRANKFURT, Sept 24 BASF, the world's
largest chemicals maker by sales, said on Wednesday it would cut
an additional 50 jobs and possibly put its paper hydrous kaolin
business on the block as part of an ongoing overhaul at its
paper chemicals business.
BASF said further measures to improve competitiveness at its
Performance Products division, which includes paper chemicals,
were possible in the future.
BASF said in January it would cut 250 jobs as part of
restructuring measures at its paper chemicals and latex
businesses.
The following month, it agreed to sell its business with AKD
emulsions for the paper industry to Finnish peer Kemira
.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)