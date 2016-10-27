FRANKFURT Oct 27 Expected damage from last week's deadly accident at BASF's headquarters was fully covered by insurance, the German chemical group's finance chief said on Thursday.

BASF's insurers had yet to look into the incident, Hans-Ulrich Engel said at the sidelines of a press conference at the group's Ludwigshafen headquarters.

"I currently don't foresee any reasons for intense discussions," Engel said, referring to policies covering business interruption, material damage and any potential liability.

More than one week after the blast, eight sites are still shut down and an additional 50 sites run at reduced capacity.

But all these sites would gradually resume production, BASF Chief Executive Kurt Bock told the press conference, as they were not damaged but only cut off supply lines.

Sales at the Ludwigshafen complex would be crimped by 10-15 percent due to the accident, Bock added.

State investigators said on Wednesday a pipeline of flammable material had been cut before the blast which killed three, adding they continued to look into the cause.

BASF said the contracting firm that undertook work on the pipes when they caught fire, is specialised in pipe maintenance and has been working with BASF for 25 years, while the work experience of individual team members ranged from 7 to 10 years. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)