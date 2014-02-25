BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Feb 25 BASF head Kurt Bock told a news conference on Tuesday that the chemicals group would continue to look for attractive takeover targets in the oil and gas industry, when asked about any interest in German utility RWE AG's fossil fuel unit.
Sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters last month that BASF's Wintershall unit made a tentative offer of 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for RWE's DEA unit, below rival bids by a consortium of U.S. private equity firm KKR and Kufpec as well as by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.