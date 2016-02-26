LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany Feb 26 BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, warned investors that operating income would decline this year as the lower crude price weighs on its oil and gas division and demand for chemicals is weak in China.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, will decline slightly this year, BASF said on Friday.

"This is an ambitious goal in the current volatile and challenging environment, and is particularly dependent on the development of the oil price," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)