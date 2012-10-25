* Q3 adj EBIT 2.1 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 2.0 bln
* Gets boost from resumed Libya oil output
* Sees uncertainty for chemicals, plastics in Europe
* Sees slowdown in Asia
* Shares up 2.4 pct, outperform sector
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Libyan oil and demand for
pesticides will help Germany's BASF meet its target
of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn in
its main industrial chemicals and plastics business.
BASF's oil and gas unit has been ramping up production in
Libya this year, having been the second-largest foreign oil
company in the North African country after Italy's ENI
before last year's armed conflict.
The pesticides business, which in the third quarter tends to
be driven by demand from Latin American farmers, is benefiting
from high crop and grain prices, which surged early in the third
quarter.
"The outlook is clouded by continued uncertainty, especially
in the euro zone, and by slower growth in Asia," the world's
largest chemical maker by sales said.
"Nevertheless, we still aim to exceed the 2011 record levels
in sales and income from operations before special items."
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT),
adjusted for one-off items, rose by 5 percent to almost 2.1
billion euros ($2.7 billion), against a 2.0 billion average
estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
BASF remains a tale of two industries, with quarterly
operating profit at its Wintershall fossil fuel unit more than
tripling on resumed oil output in Libya, its main sourcing
country, while the remainder of the company saw operating
earnings decline almost 40 percent, worse than expected.
POSITIVE VIEW
But some investors saw the results positively, given recent
statements from its closest peers had indicated a sharp downturn
in the sector, which is particularly vulnerable due to its
massive overheads and exposure to cyclical industries such as
electronics, carmakers and builders.
"Earnings in the chemicals activities were somewhat weaker
than we had expected, but there seems to be no broad-based
deterioration at this stage," said Annett Weber, an analyst with
BHF-Bank.
In a conference call, Chief Executive Kurt Bock said signals
from Chinese chemicals markets had for a while been pointing to
slower growth than official statistics, which showed third
quarter economic growth was 7.4 percent.
BASF derives about 20 percent of its revenue from Asia,
about half of that from China.
The shares gained 2.4 percent at 0836 GMT, outperforming a
1.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals
index.
BASF, whose products range from catalytic converters and car
coatings to insulation foams, refrained from the type of job
cutting programmes announced by its two largest U.S.
competitors.
DuPont on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast, and
announced 1,500 job cuts while Dow Chemical this month
said it plans to cut 5 percent of its workforce as it reported
lower-than-expected sales.