(Adds company spokeswoman, details)
AMSTERDAM Nov 8 Production was halted at two
Dutch plants belonging to German chemicals company BASF
earlier this week for safety reasons, the company
told Reuters on Thursday.
Authorities found "basic failings" in the plants' safety
systems during a routine inspection, local news agency ANP
reported.
Production at the plants in De Meern, near the central Dutch
city of Utrecht, which make catalysts, had been suspended since
Tuesday after a regular safety inspection by public authorities,
a BASF spokeswoman said.
Inspectors found safety systems were not functioning
properly. BASF said further tests would be carried out.
It was not clear when production would resume at the plants
and whether the closures would hurt business. The spokeswoman
added that no accident had taken place and there was no risk to
the environment.
A third plant at the same site remained open.
Excessive ammonia emissions were detected at the same site
at the end of October, but the company said the two incidents
were not related.
The three plants in De Meern employ 231 people and make
catalysts used in the production of plastics and medicines.
