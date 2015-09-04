FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German chemicals group BASF
and Gazprom agreed to revive a deal that collapsed in
late 2014 to swap gas assets that will see BASF exit gas trading
and storage and the Russian energy giant expanding into Western
Europe, BASF said on Friday.
BASF said the surprise deal would be based on conditions
already agreed to by the two firms in 2013 and would conclude by
the end of 2015.
The two firms abandoned the swap agreement in late 2014
after companies across Europe suffered under tensions between
Moscow and the West, particularly due to the conflict in
Ukraine.
The swap deal gives Russia greater access to gas trading and
storage in Germany, in return for BASF's oil and gas unit
Wintershall getting more stakes in Siberian gas fields.
Wintershall will transfer a jointly operated natural gas
trading and storage business fully to Russian state-controlled
gas producer Gazprom. Gazprom will receive a 50 percent share in
Wintershall Noordzee B.V., which explores for and produces oil
and gas in the North Sea.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)