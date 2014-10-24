* Sees 10-12 bln eur in 2015 EBITDA, down from 14 bln
* Sees no positive momentum through 2015 for Europe
* Q3 EBIT adjusted for one-offs 1.84 bln euros vs f'cast
1.74 bln
* Shares down 2.6 percent
By Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Germany's BASF SE,
the world's largest chemicals company by sales, cut its earnings
forecasts and its projections for the broader market on Friday,
becoming the latest industrial group to fall victim to weak
demand in its main European market.
"We have seen a very slow Q3 in terms of demand for Europe
... And we don't feel really a positive momentum going into Q4
and going into 2015," Chief Executive Kurt Bock told Reuters
Insider.
BASF, whose products include car coatings, foam chemicals
and catalytic converters, said slowing growth in emerging
markets and lower oil and gas prices also contributed to its
gloomy outlook.
Those trends were mitigated by strong petrochemicals margins
in the United States, benefiting from cheap shale gas supplies,
though falling oil prices hurt oil and gas unit Wintershall,
which accounts for about a quarter of group operating profit.
Bock said BASF's industrial customers could hold off on
petrochemicals orders, anticipating cheaper oil to lead to
mark-downs on downstream products.
Shares in BASF, which had bounced from a more than 12-month
low set last week, traded down 2.6 percent by 0913 GMT, the
biggest decliners in the benchmark DAX index which was
down 0.2 percent.
BASF lowered its forecast for core earnings (EBITDA) in 2015
to between 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion) and 12 billion from
14 billion and cut its outlook for global chemical production
growth in 2015 to 4.0 percent from 4.9 percent.
Among other companies, Dutch group Akzo Nobel NV,
one of the world's largest paint, coatings and speciality
chemicals companies, said earlier this week growth was slowing
in all of its major markets except the United States.
Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest building materials
supplier, complaining of a worsening environment in its French
home market, while aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Plc
warned that deteriorating economic conditions meant its profit
would not rise as forecast.
While BASF relies on Asia for growth, Europe is its most
important market, accounting for more than half of group sales.
INVESTMENTS, SAVINGS
Bock said BASF was investing heavily in growth areas in the
United States and Asia and the case for all such projects
remained intact, but it would be judicious about future
investment. "There's lots of uncertainty... we will look at our
investment budget ... very soon," he said.
BASF said it aimed to achieve an earnings improvement of 1.3
billion euros next year, 300 million more than planned, thanks
to an efficiency programme running ahead of schedule.
The 150 year-old company, the first to mass produce nitrogen
fertilizers about a century ago, said restructuring of its paper
chemicals, plastic additives and pigments businesses would also
contribute about 500 million euros to earnings from 2017.
Third-quarter operating income rose by 9 percent, more than
expected, shored up by strong U.S. petrochemicals margins, a
sharp rise in natural gas trading volumes and lower costs for
its long-term incentive programme because of the weaker outlook.
That was tempered by weak demand in Europe and a
disappointing farming pesticides business, where a seasonal
slowdown was exacerbated by cautious purchasing behaviour due to
expectations of price cuts.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted
for one-off items, rose to 1.84 billion euros, ahead of the 1.74
billion average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 3 percent to 18.3 billion euros, also ahead of
the poll average of 17.3 billion.
BASF said it continued to target a slight increase in
adjusted EBIT in 2014 amid a challenging economic environment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro)
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Holmes)