By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 27 Chemical company BASF pledged on Wednesday to keep hold of the pesticides business that dragged down its performance, as it posted a 16 percent drop in operating profit in the second quarter.

Rivals are seeking tie-ups in the crop protection sector, which has seen weak demand for pesticides as farmers suffer from depressed produce prices, but the chemical group's Chief Executive Kurt Bock told a conference call the Agriculture Solutions unit was not for sale.

Bock, who has been dismissive of large deals to bolster the unit, said its long-term prospects were excellent and poor demand was temporary.

The world's largest chemical company by sales reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, of 1.71 billion euros ($1.88 billion), in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. It was also hit by a continued slump at its oil and gas unit.

BASF affirmed its forecast for a considerable decline in 2016 sales - due to the sale of its gas trading business and as it adjusts prices to lower raw material costs. It also reiterated its forecast for adjusted EBIT to be slightly below the year-earlier level.

"BASF's guidance might be difficult to reach as the current challenging environment might worsen in the second half," Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer said in a note, adding that BASF might have to rely on an improvement in oil and gas and crop protection markets to achieve its targets.

Its shares traded 2.8 percent lower at 0936 GMT while the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index gained 0.4 percent.

The group, whose products include engineering plastics, catalytic converters and insulation foams, has focused on cost cuts but last month struck a deal to buy Albemarle Corp's surface-treatment unit Chemetall for $3.2 billion, bolstering its automotive coatings business and securing growth.

"We remain focused on cost containment and restructuring measures," Bock said. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon, Maria Sheahan and Alexandra Hudson)