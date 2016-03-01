By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Feb 29 Belgian specialty materials
group Umicore indirectly infringed two patents on
lithium-ion battery components, a U.S. trade judge ruled on
Monday in a case brought by German chemicals firm BASF
.
The judge with the U.S. International Trade Commission,
Thomas Pender, said Umicore is liable for importing and selling
in the United States battery components for use in rechargeable
power tools that infringe the patents.
The commission, which has the power to block the import of
any product that infringes a U.S. patent, must now decide
whether to review the judge's ruling. A final decision in the
case would be expected in June.
Kurt Vandeputte, vice president of Umicore's rechargeable
battery materials unit, said in a statement posted to the
company's website, "We remain steadfast in our view that the
scientific evidence presented in court precludes the possibility
of any patent infringement and we very much intend on presenting
our view to the Commission."
BASF filed the trade complaint against Umicore in February,
2015, along with the owner of the patents, the U.S. Department
of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, which is managed by the
University of Chicago. BASF licenses the patents from Argonne.
According to the complaint, the patents cover a lithium
metal oxide cathode material that improves the stability and
performance of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which can be
found in products such as in mobile devices, power tools, and
electric cars.
BASF has been investing heavily to become a major force in
battery chemicals, a market dominated by Asian players, betting
on growing demand for electric vehicles.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-951.
