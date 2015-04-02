FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, April 2 German chemicals
firm BASF said on Thursday it has sued Belgian
specialty materials group Umicore in the United States
for infringing two patents related to components for lithium-ion
batteries.
BASF has been investing hundreds of millions of euros to
become a major force in battery chemicals, a market dominated by
Asian players, betting on growing demand for electric vehicles
powered by lithium-ion batteries.
The German company said it had filed suits against Umicore
with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and a federal
district court in Wilmington, Delaware in late February.
According to the court filings, it accused Umicore of
selling battery technology, certain lithium metal oxide cathode
materials, that was developed by the University of Chicago
Argonne and then licensed to BASF in 2009.
It also accused Umicore of threatening to sue a customer
that was considering replacing Umicore with BASF as its supplier
of battery components.
BASF said in the filings that Umicore's action had lost it
billions of U.S. dollars of potential revenue and cost it the
ability to compete as a supplier for electric car platforms
expected to launch in 2016 and 2017.
Umicore said it believed that BASF's allegations lacked
merit and pledged to vigorously defend itself.
"Umicore has retained Fish & Richardson P.C., the leading
ITC and patent litigation firm in the U.S., and looks forward to
demonstrating the full validity of its technology," the company
told Reuters in an emailed statement.
According to German magazine Wirtschafts Woche, which
reported on the suit on Thursday, Umicore has until April 17 to
file a response to BASF's allegations.
