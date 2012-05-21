FRANKFURT May 21 Germany's Wintershall
, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, said it
has been awarded a new exploration permit for gas and oil in the
Ranquil Norte area of Argentina, where it says it is the fourth
biggest gas producer.
The permit was obtained by Wintershall Energia, the local
subsidiary of the Kassel-based company, for 50 percent of a
participating interest as operator and with the local unit of
France's Total, Total Austral, holding the remaining
50 percent as a partner, it said on Monday.
The area is in the southernmost region of Mendoza province
and covers 2,232 square km.
The permit follows one granted to the company in March for
the adjacent area Cuenca Neuqina V, also in
Mendoza.
Wintershall has been present in the area since 2004,
performing field and laboratory work, including geological
mapping and modelling, geochemical analysis as well as 2-D
seismic reprocessing and interpretation.
"These evaluations indicate that the Ranquil Norte Block has
potential to explore and develop conventional and unconventional
reservoirs (shale gas and shale oil)," the press release said.
Wintershall already has stakes in 15 Argentine oil and gas
fields.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)