FRANKFURT, March 28 Germany's Wintershall
, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, said on
Wednesday it won a new exploration permit for gas and oil in the
area Cuenca Neuqina V in Argentina in a move to step up its
presence there.
The permit, obtained by Wintershall Energia, the local
subsidiary of the Kassel-based firm, is for an area deemed to
have important potential for both conventional and
unconventional oil and gas, it said in a statement.
The area is located in the southernmost region of the
Mendoza province and covers 956 square kilometers.
Wintershall has been present in the area since 2004,
performing field and laboratory work, including geological
mapping and modelling, geochemical analysis as well as 2-D
seismic reprocessing and interpretation, it said.
Wintershall has stakes in 15 Argentine fields and has
launched projects to examine the shale gas potential of the
Neuquen basin.
Wintershall reported 2011 earnings two weeks
ago.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)