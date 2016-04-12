BRIEF-i3D Q1 net loss widens to 830,188 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 403,921 ZLOTYS VERSUS 908,684 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, April 12 BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), it said on Tuesday, confirming a media report.
"In order to prepare for possible further activities in the region, Wintershall recently signed an MOU with NIOC about a potential future cooperation," the Kassel, Germany-based firm said in a statement.
Details were subject to confidentiality, it said.
Iranian news agency Shana had said the two companies wanted to study four oil fields in western Iran.
Wintershall has been saying for a while that it is eyeing developments in Iran with interest, where international sanctions have been lifted and which is seeking foreign investment. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 403,921 ZLOTYS VERSUS 908,684 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS GROUP SALES BETWEEN EUR 48 MILLION AND EUR 51 MILLION BASED ON THE HALF-YEAR FIGURES FOR THE ENTIRE 2016/17 FISCAL YEAR