Oct 28 Basf

* To increase production capacity for tertiary butylamine plant in nanjing, china

* Boosts production efficiency to meet increasing demand of tire additives in china and asia pacific

* Plans to increase the existing production capacity by 60 percent, from 10,000 tons to 16,000 tons per year

* Expansion is expected to come on stream in early 2015, subject to regulatory approval