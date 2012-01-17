* To add 300,000 t of TDI capacity in Ludwigshafen
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 BASF plans to
invest 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) at its German
headquarters to boost its polyurethane foam chemicals capacity,
expecting long-term growth in demand from makers of cars and
furniture.
The world's largest chemicals company said on Tuesday it
would build a plant with an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes of
toluene di-isocyanate (TDI), a precursor chemical for producing
the plastic foams that go into car seats, cushions and sports
shoes.
The facility will replace an 80,000 tonnes-a-year plant in
Schwarzheide, Germany, which will be shut down, leaving a net
capacity boost of 220,000 tonnes.
"This is one of our biggest investments ever in
Ludwigshafen," a BASF spokesman told Reuters.
BASF had said in May of last year it was planning to make
the investment either at its Ludwigshafen headquarters or at its
second-largest European site in Antwerp, Belgium.
The move bucks a trend of the European chemical industry to
limit output-boosting investments largely to sites in Asia and
other emerging markets over the past decade.
The German company in November said it wanted to look beyond
current market uncertainties, raising its 2020 group sales
target a quarter to 115 billion euros, banking on population
growth in emerging markets to drive demand.
Its third-quarter earnings beat forecasts but it warned at
the time that growth was slowing as customers run down
inventories.
