* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share
Dec 3 Bashinformsvyaz' OAO
Dec 3 Bashinformsvyaz' OAO

* Says Gazprombank increases stake in company to 24.999% from 6.48%
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Joe Dinicolantonio as executive vice president and Tennessee/Northwest Georgia banking president