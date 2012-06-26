* Deripaska group in talks with Western companies
* Part of a strategy to team up with foreign players
* BasEl revenue rose 20 pct in 2011 to $29 bln
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, June 26 Russian manufacturing and
transport firm Basic Element (BasEl) is in talks with French
company Dassault Aviation and German group Siemens
about strategic partnerships with its engineering
division.
Russian companies are being encouraged to co-operate with
peers in more developed markets in the hope that better
technology and expertise will help modernise the economy and
ease dependence on oil and gas.
BasEl, controlled by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, already
has partnerships with Singapore's Changi Airport to develop
Russian regional airports, while its autos group GAZ
has manufacturing agreements with German firms Volkswagen
and Daimler.
"We are in negotiations with Siemens on a joint project in
the field of engineering, and also with Dassault Falcon," BasEl
deputy chief executive Andrey Elinson said.
He declined to elaborate on the detail of the talks.
Engineering conglomerate Siemens has a number of interests
in Russia, including contracts to provide trains to
state-controlled Russian Railways and a joint venture to build
gas turbines with Russia's Power Machines.
Dassault makes the Falcon business jets used by Russian
businessmen and politicians to travel round the country.
BasEl increased its revenue by 20 percent to $29 billion in
2011, Elinson said, although he would not disclose profitability
figures.
"Net income (at BasEl) also increased, both for the group as
a whole and individual companies," he said.
Elinson said close to half the proceeds had been generated
by En+ Group - the BasEl division that owns the company's 47.4
percent stake in aluminium giant UC RUSAL.
(Writing By John Bowker; Editing by Erica Billingham)