AMSTERDAM May 17 Dutch fitness chain Basic-Fit,
which has more than 1 million European members, said on Tuesday
it was planning an initial public offering of shares on the
Euronext exchange to reduce debt and finance expansion plans.
The company has 351 clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium,
Luxembourg, France and Spain. In 2015, it booked adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 60 million euros ($68 million) on 202 million euros
in revenue.
The size and precise timing of the listing were not detailed
in a statement, but Basic-Fit said shares would be available to
institutional and retail investors as well as existing
shareholders.
Basic-Fit will list both existing and new shares in the
offering and use proceeds to pay for the opening of up to 75 new
clubs per year in the medium term.
ABN Amro and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and
ING Group are joint bookrunners and KBC, NIBC and Rabobank
co-lead managers, it said.
The shares will list in the "near future, subject to market
conditions," said Basic-Fit, which has a monthly membership fee
of 25 euros or less.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)