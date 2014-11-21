BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Reports that U.S. FDA sets date of advisory committee meeting on isavuconazole NDA for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis
* Says meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15