Dec 22 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Says Swissmedic approves Basilea's antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) for treatment of pneumonia

* Swissmedic approved Zevtera for treatment in adults of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP)