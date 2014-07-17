BRIEF-Therabron Therapeutics receives orphan drug designation for CG367 in the EU
* Receives orphan drug designation in the European Union for CG367, indicated for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome
July 16Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated
Isavuconazole as Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for oral and intravenous treatment of invasive candidiasis
* On Jan 17, board authorized an increase in number of members of board from three to four
* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies