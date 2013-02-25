(Corrects date of shareholder meeting to April 9.)
ZURICH Feb 25 HBM Healthcare Investments has
called on Swiss biotech group Basilea to repay 5 Swiss
francs ($5.4) per registered share from the company's capital
reserves, a move that would cost roughly 48 million francs.
HBM, which is based in the Cayman Islands and owns more than
20 percent of Basilea's shares, has asked the company to put the
share repayment on the agenda of its ordinary general meeting of
shareholders, Basilea said in a statement late on Friday.
The Basel-based firm said its board of directors will
carefully evaluate the request. Its shareholder meeting takes
place on April 9.
Basilea posted a narrower-than-expected net loss of 53
million francs in 2012. The company is facing a crucial year as
it awaits regulatory approval for its antibiotic drug
ceftobiprole.
($1 = 0.9316 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Nick Macfie and David
Cowell)