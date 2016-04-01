BELGRADE Panathinaikos, Red Star Belgrade and Laboral Kutxa Vitoria advanced to the Euroleague playoffs with a match to spare, while holders Real Madrid were staring at an early exit after some exciting action on Friday.

The trio have joined Fenerbahce Istanbul and Russians CSKA Moscow and Lokomotiv Krasnodar, who had already booked their last-eight tickets, with two more quarter-final berths up for grabs in next week's final round of the second group stage.

Six-time winners Panathinaikos knew they had qualified before their 76-60 home win over Cedevita Zagreb, as they were sent through by Fenerbahce Istanbul's 90-86 home victory over city rivals Anadolu Efes.

The outcome of the Istanbul derby also helped Red Star clinch their maiden playoff berth despite Thursday's 80-61 home defeat by eliminated Darussafaka Istanbul.

Basque outfit Laboral Kutxa also progressed when Thursday's results went their way and celebrated with a last-gasp 89-88 home win over Real after Latvian forward Davis Bertans nailed a three-pointer on the buzzer.

The result means Laboral remain contenders with CSKA for the section's top spot and left Real needing to beat Khimki Moscow on Thursday while hoping that the five-way battle for two playoff spots pans out in their favour.

The champions from Madrid, who are chasing a record-extending 10th title, appeared to be in the driving seat after taking a 46-36 first-half lead.

However, Laboral guard Mike James orchestrated a spirited fightback, scoring 18 of his 27 points in the third quarter, before Real replied with a flurry of six successive three-pointers which turned a 75-69 deficit into an 87-82 lead.

With time running out and Laboral trailing 88-86, Bertans hit an audacious baseline three-pointer to send the home crowd into raptures.

"We got a bit lucky as it was an incredible shot from Bertans but we played better in the second half," Laboral's Croatian coach Velimir Perasovic told Euroleague television.

Greek centre Ioannis Bourousis, who tormented his former club with 25 points and 10 rebounds, praised the home support.

"Congratulations to the fans for their help, they gave us the energy to stay in the game when we were 10 points down."

Fenerbahce, who had only pride to play for, nearly spilt an 18-point lead in the closing stages but held on to eliminate their arch-rivals Anadolu Efes.

Italy forward Luigi Datome poured 24 points for Fenerbahce and Serbia guard Bogdan Bogdanovic added 21.

