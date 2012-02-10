BELGRADE Eight-times winners Real Madrid could face an early exit from basketball's Euroleague after a 93-69 rout by fellow Spaniards Bilbao on Thursday.

Real Madrid, who played in last year's final, were upset by their unfancied compatriots whose 9,000 fans in their jam-packed city arena roared them on to a decisive 34-14 lead in the first quarter.

Both teams have two wins and two defeats but Euroleague debutants Bilbao will beat Real to the runners-up spot and a last-eight berth if they finish level on points, having lost by a smaller margin in Madrid.

"It was an awesome game from the start, we played an amazing first quarter and we will now do our best to win our remaining two games against Malaga and Siena," said Bilbao coach Kat Sikaris Fotios.

His Real counterpart Pablo Laso said: "It's difficult for us right now in the group but we can't stop fighting. We missed our centre Ante Tomic but this can't be an excuse for a team like Real Madrid."

Former winners Barcelona and Maccabi Tel Aviv, as well as holders Panathinaikos Athens, enjoyed victories on Thursday, while Galatasaray ended CSKA Moscow's perfect record with a 68-64 victory over the winners of six Euroleague titles.

Aiming for their third title in Europe's premier club competition, 2010 winners Barcelona ground out a 67-58 win at Lithuanians Zalgiris Kaunas to stay on course to reach the quarter-finals.

They have a 4-0 record in the top-16 Group H, ahead of Maccabi who are tied with Italians Bennet Cantu on two wins and two defeats each but ahead of them with a better head-to-head record after beating them 75-60 at home.

IMPORTANT VICTORY

The Euroleague's all-time leading scorer Juan Carlos Navarro led the way for Barcelona with 18 points, with Slovenia centre Erazem Lorbek adding 16 and five rebounds.

"We struggled to get into the game but I think it is a very important victory," Navarro told the competition's official website (www.euroleague.net).

"I really liked playing again in this arena," he said, referring to the venue where he led Spain to their second successive European Championship title last September.

Italians Montepaschi Siena also made it four wins out of four in the second group stage of the competition after an 84-69 home defeat of Spaniards Unicaja Malaga kept them in the driving seat of Group F.

CSKA, who had won their opening 13 games, went down at Galatasaray in a fervent atmosphere after American forward Joshua Shipp steered the Turkish side with 22 points, shooting eight of 11 from the field.

The Russian outfit stayed top of Group E with three wins and one defeat, ahead of Galatasaray and Olympiacos Piraeus, who have two wins and two defeats each after the Greek giants enjoyed a thrilling 67-65 win at Anandolu Efes Istanbul.

In Group G, holders Panathinaikos went joint top with Russians Unics Kazan on a 3-1 record after a 72-62 home success against Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the best-of-five quarter-final series, whose winners will advance to the May 11-13 Final Four in Istanbul.

