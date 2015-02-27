Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Earl Lloyd, the first African-American to play in the National Basketball Association, died on Thursday at the age of 86, the league said on its website.
The cause of death was not disclosed.
Lloyd paved the way for black players when he made his NBA debut with the Washington Capitols in 1950.
He missed the 1951-52 season due to military service but later won a championship with the Syracuse Nationals and also played for the Detroit Pistons before retiring in 1960.
According to basketball-reference.com, Lloyd, a small forward, scored 4,682 points in 560 games.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes suffered a crushing blow as their nine-match winning run ended in a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday.