Inductee Dennis Rodman reacts while delivering his acceptance speech during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2011 Enshrinement Ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

LOS ANGELES Hall of Fame basketball star Dennis Rodman, who played on five NBA championship teams, was ordered on Tuesday to perform 104 hours of community service for failure to pay child support.

Rodman will be back in court on June 22, in part to determine how much money he owes. An attorney for his third ex-wife, Michelle, says the amount is at least $750,000 but Rodman's lawyer, Linnea Willis, says it is far less.

Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Barry Michaelson handed down the community service order and Willis said his client also was placed on three years of informal probation.

Willis said Rodman, 51, hopes to perform his 104 hours of community service by working with "at-risk youth."

Rodman and Michelle had two children together. Rodman's attorney said in court paper filed in March that he was broke and unable to pay more than the child support he was already providing, according to media reports at the time.

Rodman has since disputed that he is broke. Willis said he is current on his obligations to pay $4,500 a month in support.

The purpose of the hearing on Tuesday was for Rodman to face accusations of contempt of court over his failure to pay child support.

Rodman was known for his uncanny rebounding ability during his career, as well as his party lifestyle and arrests off the court. He was a two-time NBA defensive player of the year and won three championships with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Detroit Pistons.

Rodman, who also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, led the National Basketball Association in rebounds per game for seven straight seasons in a career that ran from 1986 to 2000. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

As his career soared, Rodman began changing his hair color and displaying many body piercings and tattoos. He dated the likes of pop superstar Madonna and was married for a few months to actress Carmen Electra.

For a time, he tried acting and professional wrestling.

