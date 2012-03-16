By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Hoops fans, look over
your shoulder before you click on one of the websites streaming
Friday's basketball games -- the people in the IT department
know exactly what you're up to.
For many, March Madness - the annual U.S. college basketball
championship tournament - spells great match-ups,
down-to-the-buzzer suspense and camaraderie among co-workers.
It can also mean a stressed-out tech staff and a boss
counting up lost productivity.
College basketball fans catching games at work are taxing
office computer networks, according to a survey by tech staffing
company Modis, a unit of Adecco SA.
The tournament puts an extra burden on 60 percent of
networks as employees stream games, according to the survey of
500 information technology (IT) professionals. The effect is
comparable to "Cyber Monday," the Monday after Thanksgiving Day
when online holiday shopping booms.
Most companies block or otherwise curtail access to the
ballgames to protect IT networks, and some keep an eye on
workers. Among those surveyed, 42 percent say they monitor their
employees.
Workers in the U.S. South can breathe easier than those
elsewhere. Most Southern employers don't bother blocking games,
the survey found, and are much more tolerant than those in the
Northeast, where nearly all IT professionals think sports should
be banned during the workday.
Online streaming video of March Madness games could attract
more than 2.5 million unique visitors on Thursday and Friday,
each spending an average of 90 minutes watching games, according
to outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.
Since private-sector workers earn an average of $23 an hour,
U.S. employers are paying distracted workers $175 million over
the first two days of the month-long tournament, Challenger
estimates.