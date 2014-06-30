Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 30 Basler AG : * Will buy back additional bearer shares with an equivalent value of a maximum
of EUR 3.5 million via the stock market * Says buyback will be carried out starting on June 30, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Q1 PROFIT EUR 12.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.6 MILLION YOY Source text for Eikon: