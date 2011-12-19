ZURICH Dec 19 Basler Kantonalbank will renew its focus on domestic clients after an ill-fated foray into business with wealthy U.S. citizens, the bank said on Monday.

Hans Ringger, private banking head in the bank's key Zurich office, will in February hand over running of the unit to Roman Seiler, who will shift the unit's focus back to Swiss clients.

Ringger, who turns 63 next year, will stay with the bank but focus on his key client relationships, the bank said.

Basler Kantonalbank is one of 11 banks, along with Credit Suisse, which U.S. authorities have homed in on for allegedly helping U.S. clients to avoid taxes through hidden Swiss accounts.

U.S. officials have culled considerable data from several amnesty programs and from UBS, which handed over client data to settle legal action brought by the United States over offshore accounts, and paid a fine to avoid criminal prosecution.

Michael Buess, a spokesman for Basler Kantonalbank, said the bank was in touch with U.S. officials but didn't elaborate.

Basler is on track to exit the United States, a decision it took several months ago, Buess said.