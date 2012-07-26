ZURICH, July 26 Basler Kantonalbank
said U.S. client assets had fallen by more than 200 million
Swiss francs in the first half, following a plan to wean itself
off funds from wealthy Americans amid a U.S. crackdown on hidden
Swiss offshore accounts.
The Swiss local government-backed bank said it had not taken
provisions for the U.S. investigation, which centres on 11 banks
including Basler Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse which
U.S. authorities allege helped U.S. clients to avoid taxes
through secret accounts.
Swiss authorities and bankers have voiced optimism the probe
could be settled by year-end, likely through a hefty fine and
the handover of client data, though U.S. elections in November
may complicate negotiations.
Basler said in December it would focus on clean money
clients after an ill-fated foray into business with U.S.
citizens ensnared it in the U.S. crackdown.
Basler KB also said it had not put aside legal reserves for
ASE, a Swiss foreign exchange investment firm under
investigation by the financial markets watchdog.
Basler raised the alarm with the Swiss regulator FINMA after
a client noticed discrepancies between its e-banking account and
account documents forwarded from Aargau-based ASE, where the
client had invested.