ZURICH, July 26 Basler Kantonalbank said U.S. client assets had fallen by more than 200 million Swiss francs in the first half, following a plan to wean itself off funds from wealthy Americans amid a U.S. crackdown on hidden Swiss offshore accounts.

The Swiss local government-backed bank said it had not taken provisions for the U.S. investigation, which centres on 11 banks including Basler Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse which U.S. authorities allege helped U.S. clients to avoid taxes through secret accounts.

Swiss authorities and bankers have voiced optimism the probe could be settled by year-end, likely through a hefty fine and the handover of client data, though U.S. elections in November may complicate negotiations.

Basler said in December it would focus on clean money clients after an ill-fated foray into business with U.S. citizens ensnared it in the U.S. crackdown.

Basler KB also said it had not put aside legal reserves for ASE, a Swiss foreign exchange investment firm under investigation by the financial markets watchdog.

Basler raised the alarm with the Swiss regulator FINMA after a client noticed discrepancies between its e-banking account and account documents forwarded from Aargau-based ASE, where the client had invested.