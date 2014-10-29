BRIEF-Hangzhou Century to invest 25 mln yuan in medical tech firm for 75 pct stake
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake
Oct 29 KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG:
* Says Deutscher Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS buys bond of Bastei Luebbe
* Says volume of bond 30 million euros, coupon 6.75 pct, matures on Oct. 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired 40.9 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based powder metallurgy technology unit for 34.7 million yuan