FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German publisher Bastei Luebbe plans to offer 5.3 million shares to investors, aiming to raise as much as 58.3 million euros ($77.59 million) in its market debut.

The publisher of fiction, popular-science books and magazines will offer its shares for 9-11 euros from Sept. 17, it said on Friday. The offer period will end on Oct. 1.

The Cologne-based publisher said its market debut in Deutsche Boerse's Prime Standard segment is planned for Oct. 8.

It has appointed Close Brothers Seydler Bank as lead manager for the initial public offering (IPO).

($1 = 0.7514 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Evans)