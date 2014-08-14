Aug 14 Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million slightly above

previous expectations * Says full-year forecast confirmed: further growth in sales and EBIT in line

with previous year's level expected * Says earnings in the first quarter of 2013/2104 amounted to EUR -70,000,

compared to EUR 1.1 million the year before * Says estimates that lack of sales in Q1 will be more than offset for FY

2014/2015 by additional revenues expected in Q2 and Q3 * Says expects EBIT at last year's levels for the full year 2014/2015