UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Aug 14 Bastei Luebbe AG : * Says Q1 sales of EUR 20.6 million and EBIT of EUR 0.5 million slightly above
previous expectations * Says full-year forecast confirmed: further growth in sales and EBIT in line
with previous year's level expected * Says earnings in the first quarter of 2013/2104 amounted to EUR -70,000,
compared to EUR 1.1 million the year before * Says estimates that lack of sales in Q1 will be more than offset for FY
2014/2015 by additional revenues expected in Q2 and Q3 * Says expects EBIT at last year's levels for the full year 2014/2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.