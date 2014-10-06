MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 30
DUBAI, April 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 6 Bastei Luebbe AG
* Says has signed a long-term contract with Amazon
* Says contract with Amazon for distribution of digital books in Germany as well as expanding distribution to more than 200 other countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.