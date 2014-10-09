BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE
Oct 9 Basware Oyj :
* Basware expands cooperation with major Finnish retail chain by delivering accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services
* Says agreement includes invoice automation, inbound e-invoicing and scanning services, which customer has already in use
* Says in addition, new agreement covers extended support services. Value of agreement is about 400,000 euros over three years
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.