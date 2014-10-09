Oct 9 Basware Oyj :

* Basware expands cooperation with major Finnish retail chain by delivering accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services

* Says agreement includes invoice automation, inbound e-invoicing and scanning services, which customer has already in use

* Says in addition, new agreement covers extended support services. Value of agreement is about 400,000 euros over three years