BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to replace word "signs" with "says" in the first bullet point)
Oct 9 Basware :
* Says has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services with an information services company in North America
* Says value of agreement is EUR 300,000 over three years
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.