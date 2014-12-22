Dec 22 Basware Oyj :

* Says has renewed an agreement for delivery of accounts payable automation services with a global technology company in UK

* Says services enable customer to receive their invoices electronically and automate their invoice processing

* Says value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($796,510) over three years