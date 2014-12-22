BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc reports Q1 pretax profit of 14.8 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
Dec 22 Basware Oyj :
* Says has renewed an agreement for delivery of accounts payable automation services with a global technology company in UK
* Says services enable customer to receive their invoices electronically and automate their invoice processing
* Says value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($796,510) over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings and revenue and reaffirmed its full-year outlook as it saw improved results across each of its businesses.