September 5 Basware Oyj :

* Says raises approximately 43.2 million euros before commissions and expenses in share issue proceeds

* Says subscription price was set at 33.50 euros per share

* Says shares subscribed for correspond to about 9.98 pct of all the shares and voting rights prior to the offering

* Says following completion of the offering, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company will be 14,221,229

* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB is acting as the sole bookrunner in the offering

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: