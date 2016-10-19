HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish financial software
company Basware reported a third-quarter loss on
Wednesday and warned of lower-than-expected full-year revenue
partly due to uncertainty in Britain after its vote to leave the
European Union.
The company, which is focused on electronic invoicing and
other financial services, said it expects its revenue at
constant currencies to be flat in 2016 after earlier forecasting
5 percent organic growth.
"In the UK, uncertainty around the EU referendum has
continued to impact decision-making in both the public and
private sector, resulting weaker than expected results," Chief
Executive Vesa Tykkylainen said in a statement.
Basware reported a third-quarter operating loss of 2.2
million euros ($2.4 million), compared to a profit of 1 million
euros a year earlier.
Basware shares were down 1.4 percent at 0838 GMT.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
Jason Neely)