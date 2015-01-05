BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Basware Oyj :
* Signs accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement with a provider of hospital services in North America
* Value of agreement exceeds 350,000 euros ($418,320) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8367 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]